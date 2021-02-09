Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,378 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX opened at $257.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.24 and a 200 day moving average of $249.38. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.