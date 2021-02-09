Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.14

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of PMHG opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. Prime Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Prime Meridian alerts:

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 17.12%.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.