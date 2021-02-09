Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,111 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $18,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 100.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

ONB traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. 3,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,148. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

ONB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

