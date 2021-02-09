Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,668,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iStar were worth $24,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iStar by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iStar by 210.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iStar by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of iStar by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STAR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,592. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

