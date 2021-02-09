Private Management Group Inc. Has $13.37 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.27. 373,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,423,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

