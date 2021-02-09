Private Management Group Inc. Has $36.65 Million Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,434,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,596 shares during the period. WideOpenWest makes up approximately 1.9% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $36,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,918,000 after purchasing an additional 107,833 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in WideOpenWest by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 714,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 714,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 114,925 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. 5,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,348. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.90 million, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.