Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 428,021 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,274,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 428,021 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 386.0% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 490,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 389,468 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 127,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

NYSEAMERICAN NML traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 276,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,115. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $6.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

