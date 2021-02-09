Private Management Group Inc. Raises Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up approximately 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Liberty Global worth $29,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYK stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,869. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

