Private Management Group Inc. Sells 4,524 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. FMR LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BECN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,279. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

