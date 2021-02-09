Proequities Inc. Acquires 527 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 588.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

IYF opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

