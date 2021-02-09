Proequities Inc. Buys 751 Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Proequities Inc. raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the third quarter worth $185,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 6,604.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SNSR stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.