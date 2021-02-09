Proequities Inc. Reduces Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Proequities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.22. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

