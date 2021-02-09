Proequities Inc. Sells 1,639 Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Proequities Inc. cut its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000.

Shares of GNOM opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

