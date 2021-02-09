ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.63

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.63 and last traded at $82.43, with a volume of 462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 438.5% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

