Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.17. 7,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average is $72.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

