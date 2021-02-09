Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRU. Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.54.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $80.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of -224.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

