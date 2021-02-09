Publicis Groupe’s (PUBGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PUBGY has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

PUBGY opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.05. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

