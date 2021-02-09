Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

NYSE:WAL opened at $75.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

