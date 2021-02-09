Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for AGCO Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AGCO in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGCO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

AGCO stock opened at $121.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.55. AGCO has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $613,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,877.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $10,518,155.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,617 shares in the company, valued at $32,822,290.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,573 shares of company stock worth $19,944,793 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 833.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

