Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Lifted by Analyst

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Celanese in a research report issued on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.05.

Shares of CE stock opened at $130.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.37. Celanese has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $140.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

