Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued on Sunday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS.

CNX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, CAO Alan K. Shepard purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 62,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 70,750 shares of company stock worth $674,911. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 35,309 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2,405.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,178,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,807 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 65.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 724,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 285,676 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

