Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $4.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ FY2021 earnings at $20.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.18 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.42.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $378.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $385.96. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scoggin Management LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after acquiring an additional 192,678 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 631.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $6,909,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

