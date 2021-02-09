Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Lowered by Analyst

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Private Bancorp of America in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Private Bancorp of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

PBAM opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Private Bancorp of America has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

