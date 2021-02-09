Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Meridian Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 14,250 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $379,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,390.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

