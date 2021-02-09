Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Issued By Truist Securiti

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

BSX stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,673 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,586 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,155,000 after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

