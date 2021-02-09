Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.92 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $121.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.72. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 24,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

