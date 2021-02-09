Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Increased by Analyst

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for eBay in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for eBay’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $63.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

