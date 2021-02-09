Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.26.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $159.81 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $170.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 998.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

