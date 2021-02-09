Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Exponent, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Exponent in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $91.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.72. Exponent has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $97.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 49.67%.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,003.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,340.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,606 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,986 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Exponent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Exponent by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 17,109 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

