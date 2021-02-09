Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lazard Ltd Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lazard in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

NYSE LAZ opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Lazard has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.5% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Lazard by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

