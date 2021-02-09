Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Increased by Analyst

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn National Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PENN. Bank of America increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.53.

Shares of PENN opened at $121.23 on Monday. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average is $71.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $1,236,457.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $56,572,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $33,053,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,187,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 273,059 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,530,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

