Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Lowered by Analyst

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Premier in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Premier’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PINC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Shares of PINC opened at $35.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. Premier’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 23.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth $203,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Premier by 55.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,718,000 after purchasing an additional 268,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

