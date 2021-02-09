Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Cut by Analyst

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Silicon Laboratories in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $145.77 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $145.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $1,891,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7,606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,948 shares of company stock worth $1,086,865. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.