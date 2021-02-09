Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Increased by Analyst

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meridian in a report released on Sunday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Meridian alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Meridian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $136.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.64. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRBK. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meridian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Meridian in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Meridian by 1,036.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Meridian in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Meridian by 30.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.