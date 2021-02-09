Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) Lowered by Desjardins

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAP. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$37.64 on Monday. Saputo Inc. has a 12 month low of C$29.31 and a 12 month high of C$41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.62.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

