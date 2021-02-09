qiibee (QBX) Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One qiibee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, qiibee has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. qiibee has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $1,493.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00049978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00202418 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00060664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00063126 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00196152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00069402 BTC.

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 coins and its circulating supply is 828,123,265 coins. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com. qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com.

