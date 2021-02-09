Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Buys New Stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 249,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIE. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 463,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 313,042 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 41.1% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSE:MIE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 12,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $7.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

