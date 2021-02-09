Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Buys Shares of 157,946 Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 157,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund makes up 1.9% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 77,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 60,835 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 133.9% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 46,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NTG stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.41. 771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,380. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $102.77.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

