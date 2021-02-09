Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Invests $2.08 Million in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 205,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. Royce Micro-Cap Trust accounts for 1.2% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,086. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94.

In related news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper purchased 9,000 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $91,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher D. Clark bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $86,240.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 31,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,300.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

