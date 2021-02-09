Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Takes $1.05 Million Position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 95,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 29,293 shares during the period.

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,267. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $237,920.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

