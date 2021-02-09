Quantstamp (QSP) Price Up 7.8% This Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $32.39 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00058751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.41 or 0.01059476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00055028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.95 or 0.05597192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00024578 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00017052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00030844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00040957 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

