Quark (QRK) 1-Day Volume Tops $564.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $564.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,377,888 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

