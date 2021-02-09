Qudian (NYSE:QD) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) Head to Head Comparison

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) and Qudian (NYSE:QD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMTD International and Qudian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD International $154.96 million 9.51 $119.72 million N/A N/A Qudian $1.27 billion 0.75 $468.89 million N/A N/A

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than AMTD International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AMTD International and Qudian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A Qudian 1 1 0 0 1.50

Qudian has a consensus target price of $1.33, suggesting a potential downside of 58.44%. Given Qudian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qudian is more favorable than AMTD International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of AMTD International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

AMTD International has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD International and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD International N/A N/A N/A Qudian 8.86% -1.66% -1.22%

Summary

Qudian beats AMTD International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International Inc., an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. It offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory services on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions. The company also provides professional investment management and advisory services primarily to corporate and other institutional clients. In addition, it makes long-term strategic investments focusing on Asia's financial and new economy sectors. The company was formerly known as AMTD Inc. AMTD International Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD International Inc. is as subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc. provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products. In addition, it operates a platform for loan recommendations and referrals. Qudian Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

