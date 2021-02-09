Qudian (NYSE:QD) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of QD stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. Qudian has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $948.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Qudian alerts:

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Qudian in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Qudian by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qudian by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 168,111 shares during the period.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.