Radware (RDWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Radware to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RDWR opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. Radware has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 101.38, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

