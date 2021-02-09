Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Reduced by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of -62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.78. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.