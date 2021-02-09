Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Logitech International (LOGI)

Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/22/2021 – Logitech International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, weakness in the Mobile Speaker and Smart Home units remains an overhang. Moreover, intense competitions from big and local players in the computer peripheral space are near-term headwinds.”

1/21/2021 – Logitech International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/20/2021 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $130.00.

1/14/2021 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Logitech International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, weakness in the Mobile Speaker and Smart Home units remains an overhang. Moreover, intense competitions from big and local players in the computer peripheral space are near-term headwinds.”

12/21/2020 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $105.00 to $110.00.

12/21/2020 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00.

12/16/2020 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $116.13. The stock had a trading volume of 641,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,092. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.96. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $116.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $3,652,858.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at $70,735,487.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,683 shares of company stock worth $13,548,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 65.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 673,296 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $38,146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,926,000 after purchasing an additional 369,790 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $20,495,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $9,585,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

