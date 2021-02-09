Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for F5 Networks (FFIV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV):

2/1/2021 – F5 Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $206.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “F5 Networks is gaining traction from strong software growth, backed by a solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings. Also, it is benefiting from growing demand for consistent application security across multi-cloud environments, which is aiding revenue growth. Acceleration in NGINX, ELA and Virtual Edition subscription software deals is a positive. The BIG-IP Cloud Edition is also expected to be a key growth driver. F5 is incorporating more automation and orchestration on its platforms to enable quicker application provisioning. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins.”

1/27/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $182.00 to $200.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/27/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $223.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $212.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $154.00 to $182.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $188.00 to $212.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $177.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $205.00 to $207.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $199.00 to $233.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $165.00 to $190.00.

12/15/2020 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,446. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.84. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $211.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $312,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,101.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,680. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

