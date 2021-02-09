Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK) Stock Price Down 16.1% After Insider Selling

Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK)’s share price traded down 16.1% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 113,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 137,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Specifically, insider Vulcan Minerals Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,891,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,466,920.

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.41 million and a P/E ratio of -77.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) Company Profile (CVE:RMK)

Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Captain Cook Salt project covering 190 claims and 4,750 hectares in the Bay St.

