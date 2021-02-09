Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Rock Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company continues to benefit from a number of initiatives namely streamlining of operations, cost saving efforts, optimization of marketing initiatives, and renegotiating vendor and third-party agreements. Moreover, the company banks heavily on the Palace Station and Palms redevelopment projects. Also, it expects quick recovery in its Las Vegas operations. However, coronavirus related woes persists. Even though the company has resumed operations at majority of its gaming properties, traffic is expected to be affected by the social-distancing protocols. This along with COVID-19-related costs and travel restrictions added to the woes. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have declined over the past 30 days.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.92.

Shares of RRR opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 82,850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

